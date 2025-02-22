Moedas / STBA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
STBA: S&T Bancorp Inc
39.05 USD 0.67 (1.75%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STBA para hoje mudou para 1.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 38.40 e o mais alto foi 39.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas S&T Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STBA Notícias
- S&T Bancorp (STBA)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Do Options Traders Know Something About S&T Bancorp Stock We Don't?
- S&T Bancorp stock price target raised to $39 by DA Davidson
- S&T Bancorp increases quarterly dividend by 3.03 percent
- Earnings call transcript: S&T Bancorp Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock dips
- S&T Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:STBA)
- S&T Bancorp (STBA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- S&T Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: Loan growth and NIM expansion drive solid performance
- S&T Bancorp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- S&T Bancorp stock initiated at Neutral by Piper Sandler with $42 target
- Analysts Estimate S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- S&T Bank Named a Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2025 Award Winner
- This EMCOR Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)
- S&T BANK RAISES OVER $117,000 TO FIGHT CHILDHOOD CANCER
- S&T Bancorp Stock: Earnings Likely To Decline; Stock Appears Fairly Valued (NASDAQ:STBA)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- S&T Bancorp announces new executive appointment
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Faixa diária
38.40 39.54
Faixa anual
30.84 45.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 38.38
- Open
- 38.50
- Bid
- 39.05
- Ask
- 39.35
- Low
- 38.40
- High
- 39.54
- Volume
- 96
- Mudança diária
- 1.75%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.37%
- Mudança anual
- -5.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh