STBA: S&T Bancorp Inc

40.00 USD 1.62 (4.22%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STBAの今日の為替レートは、4.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.40の安値と40.04の高値で取引されました。

S&T Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

STBA News

1日のレンジ
38.40 40.04
1年のレンジ
30.84 45.46
以前の終値
38.38
始値
38.50
買値
40.00
買値
40.30
安値
38.40
高値
40.04
出来高
545
1日の変化
4.22%
1ヶ月の変化
1.96%
6ヶ月の変化
8.96%
1年の変化
-3.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K