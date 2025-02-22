通貨 / STBA
STBA: S&T Bancorp Inc
40.00 USD 1.62 (4.22%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STBAの今日の為替レートは、4.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.40の安値と40.04の高値で取引されました。
S&T Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
STBA News
- S&T Bancorp (STBA)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Do Options Traders Know Something About S&T Bancorp Stock We Don't?
- S&T Bancorp stock price target raised to $39 by DA Davidson
- S&T Bancorp increases quarterly dividend by 3.03 percent
- Earnings call transcript: S&T Bancorp Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock dips
- S&T Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:STBA)
- S&T Bancorp (STBA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- S&T Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: Loan growth and NIM expansion drive solid performance
- S&T Bancorp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- S&T Bancorp stock initiated at Neutral by Piper Sandler with $42 target
- Analysts Estimate S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- S&T Bank Named a Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2025 Award Winner
- This EMCOR Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)
- S&T BANK RAISES OVER $117,000 TO FIGHT CHILDHOOD CANCER
- S&T Bancorp Stock: Earnings Likely To Decline; Stock Appears Fairly Valued (NASDAQ:STBA)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- S&T Bancorp announces new executive appointment
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
1日のレンジ
38.40 40.04
1年のレンジ
30.84 45.46
- 以前の終値
- 38.38
- 始値
- 38.50
- 買値
- 40.00
- 買値
- 40.30
- 安値
- 38.40
- 高値
- 40.04
- 出来高
- 545
- 1日の変化
- 4.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.96%
- 1年の変化
- -3.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K