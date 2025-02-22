Valute / STBA
STBA: S&T Bancorp Inc
39.28 USD 0.72 (1.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STBA ha avuto una variazione del -1.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.96 e ad un massimo di 39.85.
Segui le dinamiche di S&T Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.96 39.85
Intervallo Annuale
30.84 45.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 40.00
- Apertura
- 39.85
- Bid
- 39.28
- Ask
- 39.58
- Minimo
- 38.96
- Massimo
- 39.85
- Volume
- 386
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.30%
20 settembre, sabato