QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / STBA
Tornare a Azioni

STBA: S&T Bancorp Inc

39.28 USD 0.72 (1.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STBA ha avuto una variazione del -1.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.96 e ad un massimo di 39.85.

Segui le dinamiche di S&T Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STBA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.96 39.85
Intervallo Annuale
30.84 45.46
Chiusura Precedente
40.00
Apertura
39.85
Bid
39.28
Ask
39.58
Minimo
38.96
Massimo
39.85
Volume
386
Variazione giornaliera
-1.80%
Variazione Mensile
0.13%
Variazione Semestrale
7.00%
Variazione Annuale
-5.30%
20 settembre, sabato