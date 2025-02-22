Divisas / STBA
STBA: S&T Bancorp Inc
38.38 USD 0.36 (0.95%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de STBA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.95%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 38.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 39.32.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas S&T Bancorp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
38.11 39.32
Rango anual
30.84 45.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 38.02
- Open
- 38.26
- Bid
- 38.38
- Ask
- 38.68
- Low
- 38.11
- High
- 39.32
- Volumen
- 368
- Cambio diario
- 0.95%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.55%
- Cambio anual
- -7.47%
