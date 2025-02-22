CotizacionesSecciones
STBA: S&T Bancorp Inc

38.38 USD 0.36 (0.95%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de STBA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.95%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 38.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 39.32.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas S&T Bancorp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
38.11 39.32
Rango anual
30.84 45.46
Cierres anteriores
38.02
Open
38.26
Bid
38.38
Ask
38.68
Low
38.11
High
39.32
Volumen
368
Cambio diario
0.95%
Cambio mensual
-2.17%
Cambio a 6 meses
4.55%
Cambio anual
-7.47%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B