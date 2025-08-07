Moedas / SO
SO: Southern Company (The)
91.61 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SO para hoje mudou para 0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 91.40 e o mais alto foi 92.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Southern Company (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
91.40 92.05
Faixa anual
80.46 96.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 91.38
- Open
- 91.59
- Bid
- 91.61
- Ask
- 91.91
- Low
- 91.40
- High
- 92.05
- Volume
- 8.120 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.01%
- Mudança anual
- 1.35%
