SO: Southern Company (The)
91.81 USD 0.36 (0.39%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SO a changé de 0.39% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 90.34 et à un maximum de 92.29.
Suivez la dynamique Southern Company (The). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
90.34 92.29
Range Annuel
80.46 96.44
- Clôture Précédente
- 91.45
- Ouverture
- 91.34
- Bid
- 91.81
- Ask
- 92.11
- Plus Bas
- 90.34
- Plus Haut
- 92.29
- Volume
- 10.356 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.39%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.50%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 0.23%
- Changement Annuel
- 1.57%
20 septembre, samedi