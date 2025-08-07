クォートセクション
通貨 / SO
株に戻る

SO: Southern Company (The)

91.45 USD 0.16 (0.17%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SOの今日の為替レートは、-0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり90.74の安値と91.88の高値で取引されました。

Southern Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SO News

1日のレンジ
90.74 91.88
1年のレンジ
80.46 96.44
以前の終値
91.61
始値
91.42
買値
91.45
買値
91.75
安値
90.74
高値
91.88
出来高
9.289 K
1日の変化
-0.17%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.89%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.16%
1年の変化
1.17%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K