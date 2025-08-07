通貨 / SO
SO: Southern Company (The)
91.45 USD 0.16 (0.17%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SOの今日の為替レートは、-0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり90.74の安値と91.88の高値で取引されました。
Southern Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SO News
1日のレンジ
90.74 91.88
1年のレンジ
80.46 96.44
- 以前の終値
- 91.61
- 始値
- 91.42
- 買値
- 91.45
- 買値
- 91.75
- 安値
- 90.74
- 高値
- 91.88
- 出来高
- 9.289 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.16%
- 1年の変化
- 1.17%
