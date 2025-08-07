통화 / SO
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SO: Southern Company (The)
91.81 USD 0.36 (0.39%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SO 환율이 오늘 0.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 90.34이고 고가는 92.29이었습니다.
Southern Company (The) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SO News
- New Jersey Resources Boosts Shareholder Value, Hikes Dividend by 5.6%
- How Does a Constructive Regulatory Framework Aid PPL's Growth?
- CEG Rises 62.3% in a Year: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- Southern Company: AI Growth, Solar, And Going Nuclear (NYSE:SO)
- Can NextEra's Battery Storage Drive a Sustainable Clean Energy Future?
- Southern Co. (SO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Southern's Unit Secures PSC Approval for Five Solar Facilities
- NextEra Outperforms Industry Quarter to Date: How to Play the Stock?
- Southern Company Stock Is a Smart Hold in Today's Market
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Can NEE's Investment in Smart Grid Ensure High-Quality Services?
- Southern Company: Another Unique Way To Gain Exposure To The Rise Of AI
- Southern Company Advances Hydro Fleet Modernization for the Future
- If I Could Only Buy 1 S&P 500 Stock From Each Sector for the Rest of 2025, I'd Go With These 11 Dividend Stocks
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Market Enthusiasm Has Gone Nuclear: Sell Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- MDU Resources Boosts Shareholder Value Through 7.7% Dividend Hike
- Southern's Subsidiary Installs Advanced Turbines at Plant Yates
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 17, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Tesla: The Fatal Mistake Bears And Shorts Keep Making (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Are These ETFs Positioning For A Potential Fed Pivot? - Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (ARCA:IDU)
- Jefferies raises Southern Co. stock price target to $108 from $104
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Southern Company (The) (SO) is a Trending Stock
일일 변동 비율
90.34 92.29
년간 변동
80.46 96.44
- 이전 종가
- 91.45
- 시가
- 91.34
- Bid
- 91.81
- Ask
- 92.11
- 저가
- 90.34
- 고가
- 92.29
- 볼륨
- 10.356 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.39%
- 월 변동
- -0.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.23%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.57%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K