SO: Southern Company (The)
91.61 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SO de hoy ha cambiado un 0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 91.40, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 92.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Southern Company (The). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
91.40 92.05
Rango anual
80.46 96.44
- Cierres anteriores
- 91.38
- Open
- 91.59
- Bid
- 91.61
- Ask
- 91.91
- Low
- 91.40
- High
- 92.05
- Volumen
- 8.120 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.25%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.72%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.01%
- Cambio anual
- 1.35%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B