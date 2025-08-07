CotizacionesSecciones
SO: Southern Company (The)

91.61 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SO de hoy ha cambiado un 0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 91.40, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 92.05.

Rango diario
91.40 92.05
Rango anual
80.46 96.44
Cierres anteriores
91.38
Open
91.59
Bid
91.61
Ask
91.91
Low
91.40
High
92.05
Volumen
8.120 K
Cambio diario
0.25%
Cambio mensual
-0.72%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.01%
Cambio anual
1.35%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B