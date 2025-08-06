Currencies / SO
SO: Southern Company (The)
91.85 USD 0.45 (0.49%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SO exchange rate has changed by -0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.72 and at a high of 92.32.
Follow Southern Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
91.72 92.32
Year Range
80.46 96.44
- Previous Close
- 92.30
- Open
- 92.28
- Bid
- 91.85
- Ask
- 92.15
- Low
- 91.72
- High
- 92.32
- Volume
- 3.471 K
- Daily Change
- -0.49%
- Month Change
- -0.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.27%
- Year Change
- 1.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%