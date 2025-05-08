Moedas / SNN
SNN: Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc
36.97 USD 0.35 (0.94%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SNN para hoje mudou para -0.94%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 36.92 e o mais alto foi 37.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SNN Notícias
- Smith & Nephew (SNN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Smith & Nephew stock reaches 52-week high at 37.66 USD
- Are Investors Undervaluing Smith & Nephew SNATS (SNN) Right Now?
- SNN or SYK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Smith & Nephew appoints Dr Garheng Kong as non-executive director
- Smith+Nephew appoints Dr. Garheng Kong as non-executive director
- Smith & Nephew stock hits 52-week high at 37.59 USD
- FMI Large Cap Equity Q2 2025 Review (Mutual Fund:FMIHX)
- SNN vs. SYK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Smith & Nephew stock hits 52-week high at 36.56 USD
- Smith & Nephew: Doing Better And Still Offers Value (NYSE:SNN)
- Smith&Nephew SNATS earnings missed by $0.60, revenue topped estimates
- Sterling Infrastructure Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Lemonade, DigitalOcean Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
- Smith & Nephew stock hits 52-week high, reaching 35.32 USD
- Top 2 Health Care Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q3 - Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Smith & Nephew to buy back $500 million in shares in second half 2025
- SNN or SYK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Should Value Investors Buy Smith & Nephew SNATS (SNN) Stock?
- Smith & Nephew stock hits 52-week high at 31.72 USD
- Smith & Nephew schedules release of second quarter and half-year 2025 results
- Smith+Nephew to announce Q2 and H1 2025 results on August 5
- Smith+Nephew appoints David King as non-executive director
- Earnings call transcript: InfuSystem Q1 2025 sees stock surge despite EPS miss
Faixa diária
36.92 37.07
Faixa anual
23.69 38.79
