SNN: Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc

37.05 USD 0.27 (0.72%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SNNの今日の為替レートは、-0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.92の安値と37.15の高値で取引されました。

Smith & Nephew SNATS Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
36.92 37.15
1年のレンジ
23.69 38.79
以前の終値
37.32
始値
37.03
買値
37.05
買値
37.35
安値
36.92
高値
37.15
出来高
961
1日の変化
-0.72%
1ヶ月の変化
1.37%
6ヶ月の変化
31.38%
1年の変化
19.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K