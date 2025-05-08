通貨 / SNN
SNN: Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc
37.05 USD 0.27 (0.72%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SNNの今日の為替レートは、-0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.92の安値と37.15の高値で取引されました。
Smith & Nephew SNATS Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
36.92 37.15
1年のレンジ
23.69 38.79
- 以前の終値
- 37.32
- 始値
- 37.03
- 買値
- 37.05
- 買値
- 37.35
- 安値
- 36.92
- 高値
- 37.15
- 出来高
- 961
- 1日の変化
- -0.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.38%
- 1年の変化
- 19.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K