SNN: Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc
37.32 USD 0.07 (0.19%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SNN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 37.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 37.62.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
37.23 37.62
Rango anual
23.69 38.79
- Cierres anteriores
- 37.39
- Open
- 37.33
- Bid
- 37.32
- Ask
- 37.62
- Low
- 37.23
- High
- 37.62
- Volumen
- 1.366 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.19%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.11%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 32.34%
- Cambio anual
- 20.00%
