货币 / SNN
SNN: Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc
37.35 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SNN汇率已更改-0.11%。当日，交易品种以低点37.28和高点37.49进行交易。
关注Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SNN新闻
日范围
37.28 37.49
年范围
23.69 38.79
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.39
- 开盘价
- 37.33
- 卖价
- 37.35
- 买价
- 37.65
- 最低价
- 37.28
- 最高价
- 37.49
- 交易量
- 379
- 日变化
- -0.11%
- 月变化
- 2.19%
- 6个月变化
- 32.45%
- 年变化
- 20.10%
