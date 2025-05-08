Valute / SNN
SNN: Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc
36.84 USD 0.21 (0.57%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SNN ha avuto una variazione del -0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.81 e ad un massimo di 37.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SNN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.81 37.03
Intervallo Annuale
23.69 38.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.05
- Apertura
- 36.89
- Bid
- 36.84
- Ask
- 37.14
- Minimo
- 36.81
- Massimo
- 37.03
- Volume
- 862
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.46%
20 settembre, sabato