SNN: Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc
36.84 USD 0.21 (0.57%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SNN a changé de -0.57% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 36.81 et à un maximum de 37.03.
Suivez la dynamique Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNN Nouvelles
Range quotidien
36.81 37.03
Range Annuel
23.69 38.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 37.05
- Ouverture
- 36.89
- Bid
- 36.84
- Ask
- 37.14
- Plus Bas
- 36.81
- Plus Haut
- 37.03
- Volume
- 862
- Changement quotidien
- -0.57%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.79%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 30.64%
- Changement Annuel
- 18.46%
20 septembre, samedi