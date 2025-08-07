Moedas / SN
SN: SharkNinja Inc
115.75 USD 1.80 (1.58%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SN para hoje mudou para 1.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 114.74 e o mais alto foi 115.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SharkNinja Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SN Notícias
Faixa diária
114.74 115.98
Faixa anual
60.50 123.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 113.95
- Open
- 114.74
- Bid
- 115.75
- Ask
- 116.05
- Low
- 114.74
- High
- 115.98
- Volume
- 140
- Mudança diária
- 1.58%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.80%
- Mudança anual
- 6.10%
