通貨 / SN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SN: SharkNinja Inc
117.00 USD 3.05 (2.68%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SNの今日の為替レートは、2.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり114.74の安値と117.03の高値で取引されました。
SharkNinja Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SN News
- SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SharkNinja, Genesco, Casey's and Sprouts Farmers Market
- These 4 Retail Stocks Could See Big Moves This Holiday Season
- Here's Why SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Is Operational Efficiency Supporting Tractor Supply's Profitability?
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Casey's General Stores (CASY) This Year?
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Wall Street Analysts Think SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Why Are Crocs Shares Gaining Today? - Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), Advisor Managed Portfolios Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (ARCA:MVPA)
- SharkNinja stock falls after CFO Patraic Reagan announces resignation
- Smith & Nephew appoints Dr Garheng Kong as non-executive director
- Smith+Nephew appoints Dr. Garheng Kong as non-executive director
- Williams-Sonoma Expands Rejuvenation Brand With Nashville Opening
- All You Need to Know About SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Is The Kroger Co. (KR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- SharkNinja selling shareholders to offer 5 million ordinary shares
- SharkNinja stock falls after secondary offering announcement
- SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Stock Market Rises In Range; Palantir, AMD, Shopify Lead Huge Earnings Movers: Weekly Review
- SharkNinja stock price target raised to $140 from $120 at Guggenheim
- SharkNinja, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SN)
- SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sharkninja stock reaches all-time high of 126.61 USD
1日のレンジ
114.74 117.03
1年のレンジ
60.50 123.00
- 以前の終値
- 113.95
- 始値
- 114.74
- 買値
- 117.00
- 買値
- 117.30
- 安値
- 114.74
- 高値
- 117.03
- 出来高
- 2.431 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.64%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 42.32%
- 1年の変化
- 7.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K