SN: SharkNinja Inc

117.00 USD 3.05 (2.68%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SNの今日の為替レートは、2.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり114.74の安値と117.03の高値で取引されました。

SharkNinja Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

SN News

1日のレンジ
114.74 117.03
1年のレンジ
60.50 123.00
以前の終値
113.95
始値
114.74
買値
117.00
買値
117.30
安値
114.74
高値
117.03
出来高
2.431 K
1日の変化
2.68%
1ヶ月の変化
1.64%
6ヶ月の変化
42.32%
1年の変化
7.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K