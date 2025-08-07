Currencies / SN
SN: SharkNinja Inc
112.17 USD 2.27 (1.98%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SN exchange rate has changed by -1.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.12 and at a high of 114.49.
Follow SharkNinja Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SN News
Daily Range
111.12 114.49
Year Range
60.50 123.00
- Previous Close
- 114.44
- Open
- 113.94
- Bid
- 112.17
- Ask
- 112.47
- Low
- 111.12
- High
- 114.49
- Volume
- 849
- Daily Change
- -1.98%
- Month Change
- -2.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.44%
- Year Change
- 2.81%
