Moedas / SMR
SMR: NuScale Power Corporation Class A
38.82 USD 2.68 (7.42%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SMR para hoje mudou para 7.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 36.35 e o mais alto foi 38.83.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NuScale Power Corporation Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SMR Notícias
Faixa diária
36.35 38.83
Faixa anual
11.03 53.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 36.14
- Open
- 37.18
- Bid
- 38.82
- Ask
- 39.12
- Low
- 36.35
- High
- 38.83
- Volume
- 8.135 K
- Mudança diária
- 7.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 163.19%
- Mudança anual
- 234.66%
