クォートセクション
通貨 / SMR
株に戻る

SMR: NuScale Power Corporation Class A

38.10 USD 1.96 (5.42%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SMRの今日の為替レートは、5.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.35の安値と41.03の高値で取引されました。

NuScale Power Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMR News

1日のレンジ
36.35 41.03
1年のレンジ
11.03 53.44
以前の終値
36.14
始値
37.18
買値
38.10
買値
38.40
安値
36.35
高値
41.03
出来高
33.330 K
1日の変化
5.42%
1ヶ月の変化
14.41%
6ヶ月の変化
158.31%
1年の変化
228.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K