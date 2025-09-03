通貨 / SMR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SMR: NuScale Power Corporation Class A
38.10 USD 1.96 (5.42%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SMRの今日の為替レートは、5.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.35の安値と41.03の高値で取引されました。
NuScale Power Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMR News
- Fluor sells NuScale Power (SMR) shares worth $96 million
- Lightbridge: Robust Market Sentiment Overshadows Its Overvaluation Into 2026
- SMR's Robust Portfolio Fuel Revenue Growth: A Sign of More Upside?
- 3 Nuclear Energy Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Rate Cut
- ニュースケール、原子力需要に向け好位置も長期タイムラインに直面
- NuScale positioned for nuclear demand but faces long timelines
- OKLO's Tennessee Bet Lifts Hype - But Should Investors Buy?
- RBCキャピタル、Nuscale Power株をセクターパフォーム評価で開始
- RBC Capital initiates Nuscale Power stock with Sector Perform rating
- 1 Reason Now Is a Great Time to Buy Fluor (FLR) Stock
- NuScale Power vs. Nano Nuclear: Which Nuclear Stock Has an Edge Now?
- SMR Plunges 8% in One Month: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- Nuclear Power Is Back! 3 Simple Ways to Invest in the Nuclear Renaissance.
- NuScale Power: Inflection Point Or Implosion Risk? (NYSE:SMR)
- A Sneaky-Smart Way to Own NuScale Stock, Plus Another Nuclear Stock Worth Owning
- Why Did NuScale Power Stock (SMR) Plummet Today?
- Salesforce, Amazon lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Trump Says US 'Easily Beating' China In The AI Race, Compares It To Space Race And Cold War—Credits His Tariffs, Energy Policies - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (ARCA:NLR)
- Why NuScale Power Stock Slid 31% Last Month
- Why NuScale Power Stock Ripped 15% Higher Today
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- NuScale Power Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Going On? - NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)
- BofA sizes $1 trillion U.S. small reactor market as data centers drive demand
- BofA Securities maintains Neutral on NuScale Power stock amid TVA deal
1日のレンジ
36.35 41.03
1年のレンジ
11.03 53.44
- 以前の終値
- 36.14
- 始値
- 37.18
- 買値
- 38.10
- 買値
- 38.40
- 安値
- 36.35
- 高値
- 41.03
- 出来高
- 33.330 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 158.31%
- 1年の変化
- 228.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K