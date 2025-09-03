QuotazioniSezioni
SMR: NuScale Power Corporation Class A

46.70 USD 8.60 (22.57%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SMR ha avuto una variazione del 22.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.00 e ad un massimo di 47.00.

Segui le dinamiche di NuScale Power Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.00 47.00
Intervallo Annuale
11.03 53.44
Chiusura Precedente
38.10
Apertura
39.23
Bid
46.70
Ask
47.00
Minimo
39.00
Massimo
47.00
Volume
70.846 K
Variazione giornaliera
22.57%
Variazione Mensile
40.24%
Variazione Semestrale
216.61%
Variazione Annuale
302.59%
