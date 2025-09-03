Valute / SMR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SMR: NuScale Power Corporation Class A
46.70 USD 8.60 (22.57%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SMR ha avuto una variazione del 22.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.00 e ad un massimo di 47.00.
Segui le dinamiche di NuScale Power Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMR News
- Palantir, Apple Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Why NuScale Power Stock Skyrocketed Today
- Tesla, AltC Surge Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Fluor vende azioni NuScale Power (SMR) per 96 milioni di dollari
- Fluor sells NuScale Power (SMR) shares worth $96 million
- Lightbridge: Robust Market Sentiment Overshadows Its Overvaluation Into 2026
- SMR's Robust Portfolio Fuel Revenue Growth: A Sign of More Upside?
- 3 Nuclear Energy Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Rate Cut
- NuScale posizionata per la domanda nucleare ma affronta tempi lunghi
- NuScale positioned for nuclear demand but faces long timelines
- OKLO's Tennessee Bet Lifts Hype - But Should Investors Buy?
- RBC Capital avvia la copertura di Nuscale Power con rating Sector Perform
- RBC Capital initiates Nuscale Power stock with Sector Perform rating
- 1 Reason Now Is a Great Time to Buy Fluor (FLR) Stock
- NuScale Power vs. Nano Nuclear: Which Nuclear Stock Has an Edge Now?
- SMR Plunges 8% in One Month: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- Nuclear Power Is Back! 3 Simple Ways to Invest in the Nuclear Renaissance.
- NuScale Power: Inflection Point Or Implosion Risk? (NYSE:SMR)
- A Sneaky-Smart Way to Own NuScale Stock, Plus Another Nuclear Stock Worth Owning
- Why Did NuScale Power Stock (SMR) Plummet Today?
- Salesforce, Amazon lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Trump Says US 'Easily Beating' China In The AI Race, Compares It To Space Race And Cold War—Credits His Tariffs, Energy Policies - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (ARCA:NLR)
- Why NuScale Power Stock Slid 31% Last Month
- Why NuScale Power Stock Ripped 15% Higher Today
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.00 47.00
Intervallo Annuale
11.03 53.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.10
- Apertura
- 39.23
- Bid
- 46.70
- Ask
- 47.00
- Minimo
- 39.00
- Massimo
- 47.00
- Volume
- 70.846 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 22.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 40.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 216.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- 302.59%
20 settembre, sabato