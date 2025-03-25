Moedas / SHC
SHC: Sotera Health Company
16.32 USD 0.07 (0.43%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SHC para hoje mudou para 0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.16 e o mais alto foi 16.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sotera Health Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
16.16 16.54
Faixa anual
9.53 16.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.25
- Open
- 16.26
- Bid
- 16.32
- Ask
- 16.62
- Low
- 16.16
- High
- 16.54
- Volume
- 170
- Mudança diária
- 0.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 42.16%
- Mudança anual
- -2.57%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh