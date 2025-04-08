通貨 / SHC
SHC: Sotera Health Company
15.97 USD 0.28 (1.72%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SHCの今日の為替レートは、-1.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.94の安値と16.54の高値で取引されました。
Sotera Health Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SHC News
- Sotera Health amends credit agreement, secures $1.42 billion in repriced term loans
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Gtcr funds sell $120.89 million in Sotera Health (SHC)
- Warburg Pincus entities sell $181 million in Sotera Health shares
- Warburg Pincus entities sell $181 million in Sotera Health (SHC)
- Warburg Pincus, GTCR affiliates to sell 20 million Sotera Health shares
- Should You Buy Sotera Health Company (SHC) After Golden Cross?
- Jefferies raises Sotera Health stock price target to $16 on strong Q2 results
- Barclays raises Sotera Health stock price target to $17 from $13
- Apple and Netflix Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Friday’s Trading Session
- Compared to Estimates, Sotera Health (SHC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- SoundHound AI, Ouster, Globalstar, Doximity, JFrog And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Sotera Health (SHC) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Sotera Health Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, EBITDA margins expand
- Sotera Health shares rise as Q2 results exceed expectations
- Sotera Health earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sotera Health (SHC) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Sotera Health subsidiary agrees to $34 million settlement for Willowbrook claims
- Sotera Health Company: Slow And Steady (NASDAQ:SHC)
- Sotera Health Has A Great Deleveraging Path Ahead (NASDAQ:SHC)
1日のレンジ
15.94 16.54
1年のレンジ
9.53 16.75
- 以前の終値
- 16.25
- 始値
- 16.26
- 買値
- 15.97
- 買値
- 16.27
- 安値
- 15.94
- 高値
- 16.54
- 出来高
- 3.257 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.66%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 39.11%
- 1年の変化
- -4.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K