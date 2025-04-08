クォートセクション
通貨 / SHC
SHC: Sotera Health Company

15.97 USD 0.28 (1.72%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SHCの今日の為替レートは、-1.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.94の安値と16.54の高値で取引されました。

Sotera Health Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
15.94 16.54
1年のレンジ
9.53 16.75
以前の終値
16.25
始値
16.26
買値
15.97
買値
16.27
安値
15.94
高値
16.54
出来高
3.257 K
1日の変化
-1.72%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.66%
6ヶ月の変化
39.11%
1年の変化
-4.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K