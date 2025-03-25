货币 / SHC
SHC: Sotera Health Company
16.45 USD 0.15 (0.92%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SHC汇率已更改0.92%。当日，交易品种以低点16.27和高点16.48进行交易。
关注Sotera Health Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SHC新闻
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Gtcr funds sell $120.89 million in Sotera Health (SHC)
- Warburg Pincus entities sell $181 million in Sotera Health shares
- Warburg Pincus entities sell $181 million in Sotera Health (SHC)
- Warburg Pincus, GTCR affiliates to sell 20 million Sotera Health shares
- Should You Buy Sotera Health Company (SHC) After Golden Cross?
- Jefferies raises Sotera Health stock price target to $16 on strong Q2 results
- Barclays raises Sotera Health stock price target to $17 from $13
- Apple and Netflix Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Friday’s Trading Session
- Compared to Estimates, Sotera Health (SHC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- SoundHound AI, Ouster, Globalstar, Doximity, JFrog And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Sotera Health (SHC) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Sotera Health Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, EBITDA margins expand
- Sotera Health shares rise as Q2 results exceed expectations
- Sotera Health earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sotera Health (SHC) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Sotera Health subsidiary agrees to $34 million settlement for Willowbrook claims
- Sotera Health Company: Slow And Steady (NASDAQ:SHC)
- Sotera Health Has A Great Deleveraging Path Ahead (NASDAQ:SHC)
- McIntyre Partnerships Q4 2024 Partners Letter
日范围
16.27 16.48
年范围
9.53 16.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.30
- 开盘价
- 16.40
- 卖价
- 16.45
- 买价
- 16.75
- 最低价
- 16.27
- 最高价
- 16.48
- 交易量
- 705
- 日变化
- 0.92%
- 月变化
- 1.29%
- 6个月变化
- 43.29%
- 年变化
- -1.79%
