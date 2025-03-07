Moedas / SGMT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SGMT: Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A
6.60 USD 0.45 (7.32%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SGMT para hoje mudou para 7.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.35 e o mais alto foi 6.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGMT Notícias
- Denifanstat atinge todos os objetivos em ensaio clínico de fase 3 para tratamento de acne
- Denifanstat meets all endpoints in phase 3 acne treatment trial
- Here's Why Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 15.8% in 4 Weeks
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Sagimet (SGMT): Strong Denifanstat Pipeline Progress, Funding Overhang Keeps Stock At Hold
- Sagimet Gains Momentum As FDA Eases Path For MASH Drug Development (NASDAQ:SGMT)
- Sagimet Biosciences appoints KPMG as new auditor, replaces Deloitte
- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- After Plunging 28% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT)
- Sagimet Biosciences enters $75 million at-the-market sales agreement with Leerink Partners
- Wedbush initiates coverage on Sagimet Biosciences stock with Outperform rating
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX), Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Sagimet stock holds steady as JMP reiterates $31 price target
- Sagimet Biosciences updates executive compensation
- Sagimet Biosciences to Host Virtual KOL Event, A New Mechanism of Action in Treating Acne: Update on Positive Phase 3 Denifanstat Trial for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Acne on June 16, 2
- Sagimet: Positive China Partner Acne Vulgaris Data Bodes Well For TVB-3567 (SGMT)
- Sagimet's Partner Achieves Positive Results With Oral Acne Drug In Phase 3 Trial In China, Stock Jumps - Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)
- leerink partners maintains outperform rating on sagimet stock
- Sagimet Biosciences shares soar on positive acne treatment trial results
- Sagimet Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for Denifanstat for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Acne from Partner Ascletis
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Sagimet Biosciences’ Denifanstat Should Be Worth More Today (NASDAQ:SGMT)
Faixa diária
6.35 6.87
Faixa anual
1.73 11.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.15
- Open
- 6.35
- Bid
- 6.60
- Ask
- 6.90
- Low
- 6.35
- High
- 6.87
- Volume
- 1.066 K
- Mudança diária
- 7.32%
- Mudança mensal
- -10.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 100.00%
- Mudança anual
- 73.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh