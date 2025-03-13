Divisas / SGMT
SGMT: Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A
6.15 USD 0.05 (0.81%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SGMT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGMT News
- Denifanstat cumple todos los objetivos en ensayo de fase 3 para tratamiento del acné
- Denifanstat cumple todos los objetivos en ensayo fase 3 para tratamiento del acné
- Denifanstat meets all endpoints in phase 3 acne treatment trial
- Here's Why Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 15.8% in 4 Weeks
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Sagimet (SGMT): Strong Denifanstat Pipeline Progress, Funding Overhang Keeps Stock At Hold
- Sagimet Gains Momentum As FDA Eases Path For MASH Drug Development (NASDAQ:SGMT)
- Sagimet Biosciences appoints KPMG as new auditor, replaces Deloitte
- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- After Plunging 28% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT)
- Sagimet Biosciences enters $75 million at-the-market sales agreement with Leerink Partners
- Wedbush initiates coverage on Sagimet Biosciences stock with Outperform rating
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX), Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Sagimet stock holds steady as JMP reiterates $31 price target
- Sagimet Biosciences updates executive compensation
- Sagimet Biosciences to Host Virtual KOL Event, A New Mechanism of Action in Treating Acne: Update on Positive Phase 3 Denifanstat Trial for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Acne on June 16, 2
- Sagimet: Positive China Partner Acne Vulgaris Data Bodes Well For TVB-3567 (SGMT)
- Sagimet's Partner Achieves Positive Results With Oral Acne Drug In Phase 3 Trial In China, Stock Jumps - Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)
- leerink partners maintains outperform rating on sagimet stock
- Sagimet Biosciences shares soar on positive acne treatment trial results
- Sagimet Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for Denifanstat for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Acne from Partner Ascletis
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
Rango diario
6.05 6.37
Rango anual
1.73 11.41
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.20
- Open
- 6.25
- Bid
- 6.15
- Ask
- 6.45
- Low
- 6.05
- High
- 6.37
- Volumen
- 1.567 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.81%
- Cambio mensual
- -17.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 86.36%
- Cambio anual
- 61.84%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B