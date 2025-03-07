货币 / SGMT
SGMT: Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A
6.12 USD 0.08 (1.29%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SGMT汇率已更改-1.29%。当日，交易品种以低点6.05和高点6.37进行交易。
关注Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
6.05 6.37
年范围
1.73 11.41
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.20
- 开盘价
- 6.25
- 卖价
- 6.12
- 买价
- 6.42
- 最低价
- 6.05
- 最高价
- 6.37
- 交易量
- 1.455 K
- 日变化
- -1.29%
- 月变化
- -17.41%
- 6个月变化
- 85.45%
- 年变化
- 61.05%
