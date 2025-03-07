통화 / SGMT
SGMT: Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A
6.52 USD 0.23 (3.41%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SGMT 환율이 오늘 -3.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.51이고 고가는 6.84이었습니다.
Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
6.51 6.84
년간 변동
1.73 11.41
- 이전 종가
- 6.75
- 시가
- 6.67
- Bid
- 6.52
- Ask
- 6.82
- 저가
- 6.51
- 고가
- 6.84
- 볼륨
- 1.128 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.41%
- 월 변동
- -12.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 97.58%
- 년간 변동율
- 71.58%
20 9월, 토요일