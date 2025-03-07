Valute / SGMT
SGMT: Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A
6.52 USD 0.23 (3.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SGMT ha avuto una variazione del -3.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.51 e ad un massimo di 6.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SGMT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.51 6.84
Intervallo Annuale
1.73 11.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.75
- Apertura
- 6.67
- Bid
- 6.52
- Ask
- 6.82
- Minimo
- 6.51
- Massimo
- 6.84
- Volume
- 1.128 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 97.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- 71.58%
21 settembre, domenica