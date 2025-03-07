QuotazioniSezioni
SGMT
SGMT: Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A

6.52 USD 0.23 (3.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SGMT ha avuto una variazione del -3.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.51 e ad un massimo di 6.84.

SGMT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.51 6.84
Intervallo Annuale
1.73 11.41
Chiusura Precedente
6.75
Apertura
6.67
Bid
6.52
Ask
6.82
Minimo
6.51
Massimo
6.84
Volume
1.128 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.41%
Variazione Mensile
-12.01%
Variazione Semestrale
97.58%
Variazione Annuale
71.58%
21 settembre, domenica