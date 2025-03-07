KurseKategorien
SGMT: Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A

6.72 USD 0.03 (0.44%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SGMT hat sich für heute um -0.44% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.64 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.84 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
6.64 6.84
Jahresspanne
1.73 11.41
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
6.75
Eröffnung
6.67
Bid
6.72
Ask
7.02
Tief
6.64
Hoch
6.84
Volumen
309
Tagesänderung
-0.44%
Monatsänderung
-9.31%
6-Monatsänderung
103.64%
Jahresänderung
76.84%
