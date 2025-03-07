Währungen / SGMT
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
SGMT: Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A
6.72 USD 0.03 (0.44%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SGMT hat sich für heute um -0.44% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.64 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.84 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGMT News
- Sagimet: Akne-Wirkstoff Denifanstat erreicht alle Endpunkte in Phase-3-Studie
- Denifanstat meets all endpoints in phase 3 acne treatment trial
- Here's Why Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 15.8% in 4 Weeks
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Sagimet (SGMT): Strong Denifanstat Pipeline Progress, Funding Overhang Keeps Stock At Hold
- Sagimet Gains Momentum As FDA Eases Path For MASH Drug Development (NASDAQ:SGMT)
- Sagimet Biosciences appoints KPMG as new auditor, replaces Deloitte
- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- After Plunging 28% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT)
- Sagimet Biosciences enters $75 million at-the-market sales agreement with Leerink Partners
- Wedbush initiates coverage on Sagimet Biosciences stock with Outperform rating
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX), Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Sagimet stock holds steady as JMP reiterates $31 price target
- Sagimet Biosciences updates executive compensation
- Sagimet Biosciences to Host Virtual KOL Event, A New Mechanism of Action in Treating Acne: Update on Positive Phase 3 Denifanstat Trial for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Acne on June 16, 2
- Sagimet: Positive China Partner Acne Vulgaris Data Bodes Well For TVB-3567 (SGMT)
- Sagimet's Partner Achieves Positive Results With Oral Acne Drug In Phase 3 Trial In China, Stock Jumps - Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)
- leerink partners maintains outperform rating on sagimet stock
- Sagimet Biosciences shares soar on positive acne treatment trial results
- Sagimet Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for Denifanstat for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Acne from Partner Ascletis
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Sagimet Biosciences’ Denifanstat Should Be Worth More Today (NASDAQ:SGMT)
Tagesspanne
6.64 6.84
Jahresspanne
1.73 11.41
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6.75
- Eröffnung
- 6.67
- Bid
- 6.72
- Ask
- 7.02
- Tief
- 6.64
- Hoch
- 6.84
- Volumen
- 309
- Tagesänderung
- -0.44%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.31%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 103.64%
- Jahresänderung
- 76.84%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K