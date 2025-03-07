Currencies / SGMT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SGMT: Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A
6.20 USD 0.16 (2.52%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SGMT exchange rate has changed by -2.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.12 and at a high of 6.42.
Follow Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGMT News
- Here's Why Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 15.8% in 4 Weeks
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Sagimet (SGMT): Strong Denifanstat Pipeline Progress, Funding Overhang Keeps Stock At Hold
- Sagimet Gains Momentum As FDA Eases Path For MASH Drug Development (NASDAQ:SGMT)
- Sagimet Biosciences appoints KPMG as new auditor, replaces Deloitte
- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- After Plunging 28% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT)
- Sagimet Biosciences enters $75 million at-the-market sales agreement with Leerink Partners
- Wedbush initiates coverage on Sagimet Biosciences stock with Outperform rating
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX), Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Sagimet stock holds steady as JMP reiterates $31 price target
- Sagimet Biosciences updates executive compensation
- Sagimet Biosciences to Host Virtual KOL Event, A New Mechanism of Action in Treating Acne: Update on Positive Phase 3 Denifanstat Trial for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Acne on June 16, 2
- Sagimet: Positive China Partner Acne Vulgaris Data Bodes Well For TVB-3567 (SGMT)
- Sagimet's Partner Achieves Positive Results With Oral Acne Drug In Phase 3 Trial In China, Stock Jumps - Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)
- leerink partners maintains outperform rating on sagimet stock
- Sagimet Biosciences shares soar on positive acne treatment trial results
- Sagimet Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for Denifanstat for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Acne from Partner Ascletis
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Sagimet Biosciences’ Denifanstat Should Be Worth More Today (NASDAQ:SGMT)
Daily Range
6.12 6.42
Year Range
1.73 11.41
- Previous Close
- 6.36
- Open
- 6.32
- Bid
- 6.20
- Ask
- 6.50
- Low
- 6.12
- High
- 6.42
- Volume
- 1.484 K
- Daily Change
- -2.52%
- Month Change
- -16.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 87.88%
- Year Change
- 63.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%