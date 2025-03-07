クォートセクション
通貨 / SGMT
SGMT: Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series A

6.52 USD 0.23 (3.41%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SGMTの今日の為替レートは、-3.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.51の安値と6.84の高値で取引されました。

Sagimet Biosciences Inc - Series Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.51 6.84
1年のレンジ
1.73 11.41
以前の終値
6.75
始値
6.67
買値
6.52
買値
6.82
安値
6.51
高値
6.84
出来高
1.128 K
1日の変化
-3.41%
1ヶ月の変化
-12.01%
6ヶ月の変化
97.58%
1年の変化
71.58%
21 9月, 日曜日