SG: Sweetgreen Inc Class A
8.71 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SG para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.64 e o mais alto foi 8.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sweetgreen Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
8.64 8.89
Faixa anual
8.11 45.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.71
- Open
- 8.89
- Bid
- 8.71
- Ask
- 9.01
- Low
- 8.64
- High
- 8.89
- Volume
- 3.184 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -65.22%
- Mudança anual
- -75.26%
