Moedas / SEVN
SEVN: Seven Hills Realty Trust
11.01 USD 0.04 (0.36%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SEVN para hoje mudou para 0.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.93 e o mais alto foi 11.11.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Seven Hills Realty Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SEVN Notícias
Faixa diária
10.93 11.11
Faixa anual
10.02 14.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.97
- Open
- 11.01
- Bid
- 11.01
- Ask
- 11.31
- Low
- 10.93
- High
- 11.11
- Volume
- 32
- Mudança diária
- 0.36%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.48%
- Mudança anual
- -19.87%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh