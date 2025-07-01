QuotazioniSezioni
SEVN: Seven Hills Realty Trust

10.72 USD 0.30 (2.72%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SEVN ha avuto una variazione del -2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.72 e ad un massimo di 11.05.

Segui le dinamiche di Seven Hills Realty Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.72 11.05
Intervallo Annuale
10.02 14.66
Chiusura Precedente
11.02
Apertura
11.03
Bid
10.72
Ask
11.02
Minimo
10.72
Massimo
11.05
Volume
168
Variazione giornaliera
-2.72%
Variazione Mensile
-0.28%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.79%
Variazione Annuale
-21.98%
21 settembre, domenica