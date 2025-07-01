Valute / SEVN
SEVN: Seven Hills Realty Trust
10.72 USD 0.30 (2.72%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SEVN ha avuto una variazione del -2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.72 e ad un massimo di 11.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Seven Hills Realty Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEVN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.72 11.05
Intervallo Annuale
10.02 14.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.02
- Apertura
- 11.03
- Bid
- 10.72
- Ask
- 11.02
- Minimo
- 10.72
- Massimo
- 11.05
- Volume
- 168
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.98%
21 settembre, domenica