SEVN
SEVN: Seven Hills Realty Trust

10.95 USD 0.04 (0.36%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SEVN exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.90 and at a high of 11.03.

Daily Range
10.90 11.03
Year Range
10.02 14.66
Previous Close
10.99
Open
10.93
Bid
10.95
Ask
11.25
Low
10.90
High
11.03
Volume
146
Daily Change
-0.36%
Month Change
1.86%
6 Months Change
-12.96%
Year Change
-20.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%