통화 / SEVN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SEVN: Seven Hills Realty Trust
10.72 USD 0.30 (2.72%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SEVN 환율이 오늘 -2.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.72이고 고가는 11.05이었습니다.
Seven Hills Realty Trust 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEVN News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Philippine Seven Q2 2025 slides: 4.6% profit growth despite same-store sales decline
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Earnings call transcript: Seven Hills Realty Trust misses Q2 2025 expectations
- Seven Hills Realty Trust Q2 2025 slides: earnings meet guidance, distribution cut
- Seven Hills Realty Trust earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Why Consider U.S. REITs Now?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of July 21, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- Trade War Redux
- Mind The Inflation Gap: Hedging With Real Assets
- Seven Hills Realty Trust stock falls after reducing quarterly dividend
- REITs Score Key Tax Bill Wins
- 3 Market Predictions For July
- 2025 Mid-Year Update: Inside Real Estate Outlook - Back To Basics
일일 변동 비율
10.72 11.05
년간 변동
10.02 14.66
- 이전 종가
- 11.02
- 시가
- 11.03
- Bid
- 10.72
- Ask
- 11.02
- 저가
- 10.72
- 고가
- 11.05
- 볼륨
- 168
- 일일 변동
- -2.72%
- 월 변동
- -0.28%
- 6개월 변동
- -14.79%
- 년간 변동율
- -21.98%
20 9월, 토요일