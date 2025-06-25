Moedas / SCS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SCS: Steelcase Inc
16.83 USD 0.10 (0.60%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SCS para hoje mudou para 0.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.76 e o mais alto foi 16.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Steelcase Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCS Notícias
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Costco, Accenture, FedEx, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Steelcase stock hits 52-week high at 17.13 USD
- Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Modelo de valor justo do InvestingPro captura ganho de 63% na Steelcase
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model captures 63% gain in Steelcase
- Trump Launches National Security Probe Into Furniture Imports—Home Furnishing Stocks Plunge After Hours - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), HNI (NYSE:HNI)
- HNI And Steelcase: Doubling Down On The Office (NYSE:HNI)
- HNI stock falls as Benchmark reiterates Buy rating amid Steelcase acquisition
- HNI Corporation And Steelcase Get Comfy Together (NYSE:HNI)
- Palantir, IDEXX Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Wayfair, CommScope Holding, Steelcase, IDEXX Laboratories And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Palantir, Google Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Steelcase stock hits 52-week high at 14.76 USD
- Steelcase stock soars after HNI announces $2.2 billion acquisition
- Perfect 10 Portfolio Has Averaged an 18% Return
- Steelcase shareholders approve incentive plan and board nominees at annual meeting
- Middle Coast Investing Q2 2025 Letter: All Better Now?
- Steelcase stock holds Buy rating at Benchmark after strong Q1 results
- Steelcase: Management Must Act More Decisively To Fix International Performance (NYSE:SCS)
- Steelcase Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SCS)
- Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Steelcase Q1 2026 beats expectations, stock rises
- Steelcase Q1 FY2026 slides reveal $50M cost reduction plan amid workplace transformation
Faixa diária
16.76 16.84
Faixa anual
9.31 17.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.73
- Open
- 16.80
- Bid
- 16.83
- Ask
- 17.13
- Low
- 16.76
- High
- 16.84
- Volume
- 863
- Mudança diária
- 0.60%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 52.72%
- Mudança anual
- 25.41%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh