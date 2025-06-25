통화 / SCS
SCS: Steelcase Inc
16.89 USD 0.10 (0.59%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SCS 환율이 오늘 -0.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.85이고 고가는 17.02이었습니다.
Steelcase Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
16.85 17.02
년간 변동
9.31 17.25
- 이전 종가
- 16.99
- 시가
- 16.99
- Bid
- 16.89
- Ask
- 17.19
- 저가
- 16.85
- 고가
- 17.02
- 볼륨
- 1.514 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.59%
- 월 변동
- 3.68%
- 6개월 변동
- 53.27%
- 년간 변동율
- 25.86%
