Valute / SCS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SCS: Steelcase Inc
16.89 USD 0.10 (0.59%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SCS ha avuto una variazione del -0.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.85 e ad un massimo di 17.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Steelcase Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCS News
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Costco, Accenture, FedEx, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Steelcase stock hits 52-week high at 17.13 USD
- Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Il modello Fair Value di InvestingPro cattura un guadagno del 63% in Steelcase
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model captures 63% gain in Steelcase
- Trump Launches National Security Probe Into Furniture Imports—Home Furnishing Stocks Plunge After Hours - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), HNI (NYSE:HNI)
- HNI And Steelcase: Doubling Down On The Office (NYSE:HNI)
- HNI stock falls as Benchmark reiterates Buy rating amid Steelcase acquisition
- HNI Corporation And Steelcase Get Comfy Together (NYSE:HNI)
- Palantir, IDEXX Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Wayfair, CommScope Holding, Steelcase, IDEXX Laboratories And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Palantir, Google Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Steelcase stock hits 52-week high at 14.76 USD
- Steelcase stock soars after HNI announces $2.2 billion acquisition
- Perfect 10 Portfolio Has Averaged an 18% Return
- Steelcase shareholders approve incentive plan and board nominees at annual meeting
- Middle Coast Investing Q2 2025 Letter: All Better Now?
- Steelcase stock holds Buy rating at Benchmark after strong Q1 results
- Steelcase: Management Must Act More Decisively To Fix International Performance (NYSE:SCS)
- Steelcase Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SCS)
- Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Steelcase Q1 2026 beats expectations, stock rises
- Steelcase Q1 FY2026 slides reveal $50M cost reduction plan amid workplace transformation
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.85 17.02
Intervallo Annuale
9.31 17.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.99
- Apertura
- 16.99
- Bid
- 16.89
- Ask
- 17.19
- Minimo
- 16.85
- Massimo
- 17.02
- Volume
- 1.514 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 53.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.86%
20 settembre, sabato