SCS: Steelcase Inc

16.89 USD 0.10 (0.59%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SCS ha avuto una variazione del -0.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.85 e ad un massimo di 17.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Steelcase Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.85 17.02
Intervallo Annuale
9.31 17.25
Chiusura Precedente
16.99
Apertura
16.99
Bid
16.89
Ask
17.19
Minimo
16.85
Massimo
17.02
Volume
1.514 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.59%
Variazione Mensile
3.68%
Variazione Semestrale
53.27%
Variazione Annuale
25.86%
20 settembre, sabato