SCS: Steelcase Inc
16.99 USD 0.26 (1.55%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SCSの今日の為替レートは、1.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.76の安値と17.00の高値で取引されました。
Steelcase Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
16.76 17.00
1年のレンジ
9.31 17.25
- 以前の終値
- 16.73
- 始値
- 16.80
- 買値
- 16.99
- 買値
- 17.29
- 安値
- 16.76
- 高値
- 17.00
- 出来高
- 3.168 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 54.17%
- 1年の変化
- 26.60%
