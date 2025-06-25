クォートセクション
通貨 / SCS
SCS: Steelcase Inc

16.99 USD 0.26 (1.55%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCSの今日の為替レートは、1.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.76の安値と17.00の高値で取引されました。

Steelcase Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
16.76 17.00
1年のレンジ
9.31 17.25
以前の終値
16.73
始値
16.80
買値
16.99
買値
17.29
安値
16.76
高値
17.00
出来高
3.168 K
1日の変化
1.55%
1ヶ月の変化
4.30%
6ヶ月の変化
54.17%
1年の変化
26.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K