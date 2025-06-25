货币 / SCS
SCS: Steelcase Inc
16.89 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SCS汇率已更改0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点16.85和高点17.01进行交易。
关注Steelcase Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SCS新闻
日范围
16.85 17.01
年范围
9.31 17.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.88
- 开盘价
- 16.85
- 卖价
- 16.89
- 买价
- 17.19
- 最低价
- 16.85
- 最高价
- 17.01
- 交易量
- 883
- 日变化
- 0.06%
- 月变化
- 3.68%
- 6个月变化
- 53.27%
- 年变化
- 25.86%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值