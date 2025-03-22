Moedas / SCI
SCI: Service Corporation International
79.60 USD 0.13 (0.16%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SCI para hoje mudou para -0.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 79.14 e o mais alto foi 79.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Service Corporation International. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
79.14 79.71
Faixa anual
71.75 89.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 79.73
- Open
- 79.45
- Bid
- 79.60
- Ask
- 79.90
- Low
- 79.14
- High
- 79.71
- Volume
- 58
- Mudança diária
- -0.16%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.09%
- Mudança anual
- 0.86%
