SCI: Service Corporation International
80.05 USD 0.47 (0.58%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 79.36 e ad un massimo di 80.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Service Corporation International. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
79.36 80.72
Intervallo Annuale
71.75 89.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 80.52
- Apertura
- 80.29
- Bid
- 80.05
- Ask
- 80.35
- Minimo
- 79.36
- Massimo
- 80.72
- Volume
- 2.781 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.43%
20 settembre, sabato