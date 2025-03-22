CotizacionesSecciones
SCI: Service Corporation International

79.73 USD 0.09 (0.11%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SCI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 79.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 81.05.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Service Corporation International. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
79.60 81.05
Rango anual
71.75 89.37
Cierres anteriores
79.82
Open
79.80
Bid
79.73
Ask
80.03
Low
79.60
High
81.05
Volumen
878
Cambio diario
-0.11%
Cambio mensual
1.14%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.08%
Cambio anual
1.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B