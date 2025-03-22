Divisas / SCI
SCI: Service Corporation International
79.73 USD 0.09 (0.11%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SCI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 79.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 81.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Service Corporation International. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
79.60 81.05
Rango anual
71.75 89.37
- Cierres anteriores
- 79.82
- Open
- 79.80
- Bid
- 79.73
- Ask
- 80.03
- Low
- 79.60
- High
- 81.05
- Volumen
- 878
- Cambio diario
- -0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.14%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.08%
- Cambio anual
- 1.03%
