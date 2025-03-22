クォートセクション
通貨 / SCI
SCI: Service Corporation International

80.52 USD 0.79 (0.99%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCIの今日の為替レートは、0.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.14の安値と80.77の高値で取引されました。

Service Corporation Internationalダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
79.14 80.77
1年のレンジ
71.75 89.37
以前の終値
79.73
始値
79.45
買値
80.52
買値
80.82
安値
79.14
高値
80.77
出来高
1.397 K
1日の変化
0.99%
1ヶ月の変化
2.14%
6ヶ月の変化
1.07%
1年の変化
2.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K