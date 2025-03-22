通貨 / SCI
SCI: Service Corporation International
80.52 USD 0.79 (0.99%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SCIの今日の為替レートは、0.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.14の安値と80.77の高値で取引されました。
Service Corporation Internationalダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SCI News
1日のレンジ
79.14 80.77
1年のレンジ
71.75 89.37
- 以前の終値
- 79.73
- 始値
- 79.45
- 買値
- 80.52
- 買値
- 80.82
- 安値
- 79.14
- 高値
- 80.77
- 出来高
- 1.397 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.99%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.07%
- 1年の変化
- 2.03%
