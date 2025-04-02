통화 / SCI
SCI: Service Corporation International
80.05 USD 0.47 (0.58%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SCI 환율이 오늘 -0.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 79.36이고 고가는 80.72이었습니다.
Service Corporation International 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCI News
- All You Need to Know About Service Corp. (SCI) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Why Is Service Corp. (SCI) Up 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Bet on 5 Top-Ranked Stocks With Rising P/E
- Service Corp. Intl. stock price target raised to $91 from $86 at Oppenheimer
- Carriage Services Q4 2024 slides: New management delivers margin expansion, outlines growth
- Tracking Baillie Gifford's 13F Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update
- Service Corporation International declares quarterly dividend of 32 cents
- Service Corp. Intl. stock price target raised to $90 by Raymond James
- Service Corp. Intl. stock price target raised to $90 from $85 at Raymond James
- SCI Q2 EPS Up 11%
- Service Corp Q2 2025 slides: Earnings up, cash flow mixed as guidance holds firm
- Compared to Estimates, Service Corp. (SCI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Service Corp. (SCI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- SCI earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Service Corporation: The Quiet Dividend Machine You Probably Overlooked (SCI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Service Corporation International: A Stock To Take To The Grave (NYSE:SCI)
- PSL: Consumer Staples Dashboard For June (NASDAQ:PSL)
- Service Corp at Consumer Growth Conference: Strategic Growth and Stability
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Raymond James reaffirms Service Corp. Intl. stock rating and target
- JP Morgan creates new green banking leadership role
- Service Corporation: Benefiting From Aging Population; ‘Strong Buy’ (NYSE:SCI)
일일 변동 비율
79.36 80.72
년간 변동
71.75 89.37
- 이전 종가
- 80.52
- 시가
- 80.29
- Bid
- 80.05
- Ask
- 80.35
- 저가
- 79.36
- 고가
- 80.72
- 볼륨
- 2.781 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.58%
- 월 변동
- 1.55%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.48%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.43%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K