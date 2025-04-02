시세섹션
SCI: Service Corporation International

80.05 USD 0.47 (0.58%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SCI 환율이 오늘 -0.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 79.36이고 고가는 80.72이었습니다.

Service Corporation International 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
79.36 80.72
년간 변동
71.75 89.37
이전 종가
80.52
시가
80.29
Bid
80.05
Ask
80.35
저가
79.36
고가
80.72
볼륨
2.781 K
일일 변동
-0.58%
월 변동
1.55%
6개월 변동
0.48%
년간 변동율
1.43%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 US Oil Rig Count
활동
418
예측값
훑어보기
416
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 미국 총 리그 수
활동
542
예측값
훑어보기
539
19:30
USD
CFTC 골드 비상업 순포지션
활동
266.4 K
예측값
훑어보기
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 원유 비상업 순포지션
활동
98.7 K
예측값
훑어보기
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 비상업 순포지션
활동
-225.1 K
예측값
훑어보기
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 나스닥 100 비상업 순포지션
활동
17.8 K
예측값
훑어보기
25.5 K