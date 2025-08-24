CotaçõesSeções
SCHH: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

21.53 USD 0.07 (0.33%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SCHH para hoje mudou para 0.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.52 e o mais alto foi 21.60.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
21.52 21.60
Faixa anual
18.25 23.41
Fechamento anterior
21.46
Open
21.56
Bid
21.53
Ask
21.83
Low
21.52
High
21.60
Volume
801
Mudança diária
0.33%
Mudança mensal
0.33%
Mudança de 6 meses
-0.46%
Mudança anual
-7.40%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
$​-251.312 bilh
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%