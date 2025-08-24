Moedas / SCHH
SCHH: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
21.53 USD 0.07 (0.33%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SCHH para hoje mudou para 0.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.52 e o mais alto foi 21.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SCHH Notícias
Faixa diária
21.52 21.60
Faixa anual
18.25 23.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.46
- Open
- 21.56
- Bid
- 21.53
- Ask
- 21.83
- Low
- 21.52
- High
- 21.60
- Volume
- 801
- Mudança diária
- 0.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.46%
- Mudança anual
- -7.40%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- $-251.312 bilh
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%