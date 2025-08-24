QuotesSections
SCHH
SCHH: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

21.53 USD 0.07 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCHH exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.52 and at a high of 21.60.

Follow Schwab U.S. REIT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
21.52 21.60
Year Range
18.25 23.41
Previous Close
21.46
Open
21.56
Bid
21.53
Ask
21.83
Low
21.52
High
21.60
Volume
801
Daily Change
0.33%
Month Change
0.33%
6 Months Change
-0.46%
Year Change
-7.40%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%